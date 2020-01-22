Canadian classic rockers Glass Tiger and Honeymoon suite will headline the Penticton Peach Festival this summer.
“We have a strong lineup of favourites who we know have packed Okanagan Lake Park full of their fans at previous Peach Festivals and other artists who will be making their first appearance and are sure to draw big crowds,” said Don Kendall, president of the Peach Festival, which runs Aug. 5-9.
Opening night of the festival on Wednesday, Aug. 5, will be headlined by Honeymoon Suite with opening support from Doug and the Slugs on the Peters Bros. main stage. Also dropping in for opening day fun will be Canada’s military parachute demonstration team, the SkyHawks.
With hits such as “New Girl Now” racing to the top 50 in the U.S., Honeymoon Suite continued to rise to fame with songs like “Burning In Love,” “Feel It Again,” “Bad Attitude,” “Still Loving You” and “What Does it Take.” Their songs were featured on film soundtracks “(One Crazy Summer”, “The Wraith” and “Lethal Weapon”) and on TV (“Miami Vice”).
The Canadian rockers are planning on releasing a new album this year, and their first single in 27 years, “Tell Me What You Want,” was released in November.
In 2009, the five surviving original members of Doug and the Slugs regrouped with a new singer, Ted Okos, following the death of lead singer Doug Bennett in 2004. The band decided to continue to play in remembrance of Bennett to honour his legacy and bring fans a live performance of the songs they recorded, toured and still love after all these years.
Tim Hortons country night on Thursday, Aug. 6, will feature singer/songwriter Shawn Austin, whose debut single, “Paradise Found,” landed him as one of the top 10 most played Canadian Country artists on radio last year. He has over six million collective streams to date and performed as a surprise guest on the Platinum-selling country star Dallas Smith’s 27-date Side Effects Tour.
Guaranteed to blow your mind: It is the promise that Simply Queen, the live tribute that performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one the most legendary rock bands of all time, makes.
They faithfully recreate the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually. They will headline the RE/MAX Penticton Tribute Night on Friday, Aug. 7 on the Peters Bros. stage with opener Fab Fourever, Canada’s premiere tribute to The Beatles.
Helping transport crowds back to the 1960s is Penticton-raised Jody Tennant as Paul, who taught himself to play guitar left-handed for the role. In 2018 and 2019, the Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatleweek in Liverpool, England.
The story of one of Canada’s most enduring and iconic bands, Glass Tiger, roars on right to the Peach Festival stage on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Their debut album, “The Thin Red Line,” quickly became an unstoppable force, rocketing up the charts to become the fastest selling debut in Canadian history. The album includes the iconic, “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone),”
They’re five-time Juno Award winners, were Grammy nominated, and have shared stages and recording performances with some of the world’s leading acts including: Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, Journey, Julian Lennon and Cheap Trick, to name but a few.
And finally, Ben Waters returns to close out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 9. The world-renowned boogie woogie piano player has worked with The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.
“Everyone was absolutely blown away by Waters last year at PeachFest after he opened for Barney Bentall. The crowd was rocking and he was having such a great time that he wasn’t a few steps off the stage when he told me he wanted to come back next year,” said Kendall.
“This will be his only show in Canada this year and he recently completed a tour with Ron Wood from The Rolling Stones.”
Peach Festival will be making more announcements in the lead up to August as the full schedule takes shape.
