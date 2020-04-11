COVID-19 forces suspension of Knox hill climb, May Days
Two popular and long-running Kelowna events usually held on the Victoria Day long weekend have been cancelled.
Organizers of both Rutland May Days and the Knox Mountain Hill Climb have scrubbed the events, citing the outbreak of COVID-19.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that we have to cancel the 61st annual May Days celebrations,” organizers state on their website.
“The Rutland Park Society will consult with the partners and stakeholders and see if it’s possible to plan another event later this year,” the website message says.
The 63rd annual hill climb was to have been held on May 16-17.
“It is with deep regret that we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 running of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb as a precaution due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please stay safe everyone. We will be back in 2021,” organizers said on their site.
The race sees drivers compete to see who can make the fastest ascent up the 3.5 km winding road on the south side of the downtown mountain that has an elevation change of 245 metres.