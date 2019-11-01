The co-accused of an armed robbery in Penticton is back behind bars after failing to comply with bail conditions the same day he was released.
Jesse Eldon Harry Mason, 32, who faces one charge of break and enter in connection with an incident on Oct. 2, was released following a hearing on Oct. 22 in provincial court.
Several conditions were imposed on Mason by Judge Michelle Daneliuk prior to his release, including a curfew, a no-go order for the homes on Winnipeg and Maple Street, and a ban on possessing weapons. Mason was ordered to reside in a Keremeos home until his next court appearance.
A routine publication ban covers all evidence heard at the bail hearing ostensibly to avoid tainting a potential jury pool.
According to court documents, Mason failed to comply with his 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Oct. 22 and 23.
Penticton RCMP previously stated Mason is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery at a home on Winnipeg Street, sparking a city-wide manhunt, before barricading himself in a townhome on Maple Street, which prompted a lockdown at nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School.
Mason surrendered after a three-hour standoff with an RCMP Emergency Response Team.
Police have also connected Josef Bretislav Pavlik to the incident as the alleged shooter. Pavlik is charged with break and enter, using a restricted or prohibited firearm to commit a robbery, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
