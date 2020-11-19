The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
9:47 a.m. Basham Court, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:22 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:30 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
8:07 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:08 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:31 p.m. Aikens Loop, Naramata. Medical first response.
11:06 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
12:58 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:55 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
4:43 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5 a.m. Industrial Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.