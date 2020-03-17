A public health emergency has been declared for B.C. after 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said a total of 186 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the province, seven of which are in the Interior Health region.
Tragically, she added, three more people have died. Two of the most recent victims were "associated with the ongoing outbreak" at a care home in Lynn Valley, and the other a man in his 80s in the Fraser Health region.
Five people have successfully recovered.
Henry said generally, people have not been refusing isolation and understand the seriousness of the situation, however the province is now able to enforce self-isolation.
"We've moved to the mitigation part of our response," said Henry.
"This is not forever," she said. "But it is for now."
More to come ...