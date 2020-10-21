A regional approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic might be appropriate in some circumstances, Kelowna Liberal candidate Norm Letnick says.
While the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce and some businesses have advocated for such a switch in strategy, Letnick offered only cautious endorsement of the idea during a Tuesday debate.
"On a case by case basis, it might be okay to look at a regional approach but overall the virus is everywhere and we have to be cognizant of that," Letnick said during the debate, hosted by the chamber.
"And I think a big part of (provincial health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry's support by the population is the fact that we are following her guidelines," Letnick said.
Green candidate John Janmaat also deferred to Henry, who has been adamant in resisting calls for any regional approach to the handling of the pandemic.
"I think we certainly need to consider the evidence as experts like Dr. Henry are doing. And I think the question of whether we can take a regional approach to the virus depends on what implies for the movement of the virus between regions," Janmaat said.
"If we can't be sure that a regional approach is actually going to limit the spread of the virus, then it's probably not a good idea. I'm putting my confidence in the experts who are giving us advice," Janmaat said.
Since July, the spread of the virus has been much slower in Kelowna, the Okanagan, and across Interior Health than in Lower Mainland communities such as Surrey, Delta, and Vancouver.
On transportation issues, Letnick cited the previous government's funding for projects such as the widening of Highways 33 and 97, a new access on John Hindle Drive to UBC Okanagan, a Winfield-Oyama bypass, additional dollars for transit and $7.2 million to help establish the Okanagan Rail Trail.
A future Liberal government, he said, would improve the Beaver Lake road intersection at Highway 97, make Highway 33 east of Kelowna safer, help the City of Kelowna move its bus barns, and give motorists choice in auto insurance by ending the ICBC monopoly.
Janmaat said experts have said communities don't build their way out of traffic congestion by building more highways.
"Building more highways, we do need capacity to some degree, but if we overemphasize just building more highways expanding more bridges, etc., we're just going to end up with more congestion," Janmaat said.
On other issues, Letnick said the NDP government's controversial speculation and vacancy tax, which applies in certain areas of the province including Kelowna and West Kelowna, should be replaced by a "condo-flipping tax" across the entire province.
That would be a fairer way to deal with real estate speculation that fuels increase in the price of housing, while not not artificially damping down growth in certain areas, Letnick said.
On support for tourism and hospitality industries hard-hit by the pandemic, Janmaat said the coming winter would be a "scary time" for business owners without some immediate financial support.
He said the Greens had recently proposed $300 million in such support, but said the proposal had been derailed by the NDP's decision to call a snap election.
"If this election hadn't been called, we could have been addressing that now," Janmaat said.
NDP candidate Justin Kulik did not participate in the debate. Letnick and Janmaat are running in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country.