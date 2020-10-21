The suspect in a shooting earlier this month in Osoyoos has been charged with attempted murder and may have foreshadowed his own arrest on Facebook.
Colton Jacob Thorsen, 24, was arrested Oct. 13, a day after the shooting at a residence on the 8000 block of 70th Avenue.
He remains behind bars pending a bail hearing. His lawyer was granted a four-week adjournment by a provincial court judge Wednesday in Penticton.
Thorsen is accused of attempted murder with a firearm and uttering threats against Dylan Mulgrew, 21, and pointing a firearm and uttering threats against Nathaniel Westergreen.
The lead charge carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of five years imprisonment because it involves a firearm.
All of the men are residents of Osoyoos.
A search of provincial court records turned up a single conviction for Thorsen: breach of an undertaking in 2018 in Vernon.
RCMP said previously in a press release that Thorsen and Mulgrew “had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect attended the victim’s residence and shot him.”
A post on Thorsen’s Facebook page that’s visible to the public was seemingly written by Thorsen himself at 1:54 a.m. on Oct. 13 and states: “Yo just to clear everything up with everyone you got till tomorrow after noon till I get 25 years in the pen (sic).”
The RCMP press release noted Thorsen was arrested thanks to tips from the public, which was buzzing after the shooting because of the “rarity” of violence in Osoyoos.