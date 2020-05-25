Nearly half of the students enrolled in School District 67’s international program have returned to their home countries as a result of COVID-19, while the balance are hunkered down in Penticton.
Families of the 50 home-stay students who remain “felt it was much, much safer for the students not to travel, and also that the situation in Penticton was safer than where they were going to be returning home to,” Steve Cann, district principal for international education, told the school board at its virtual meeting Monday night.
Of the 45 kids who left at spring break in March, 40 departed as quickly as possible, he continued.
“It was a very urgent and critical time with lots of critical decisions for families to make abroad and host families to support making decisions,” said Cann.
There are still 74 home-stay international students registered for next year, but that number is in flux.
“We have a lot of people waiting and seeing,” said Cann.
The worst-case scenario for the 2020-21 session, he explained, would see just 34 students: 17 from Japan who already here and plan to spend the summer, plus another 17 with documentation allowing them to travel as students.
The proposed 2020-21 budget projects tuition revenue from out-of-province and international students at $940,000, down from $1.5 million this year. As a result, Cann is expected to have his job cut to half-time and take on additional duties elsewhere.
Trustees on Monday also agreed to hold the cost for a full-time international student to $23,300 per year: $550 less than what Vernon charges and $1,000 less than Central Okanagan. Fees are expected to rise by $300 in 2021-22 due to increased costs for medical insurance.