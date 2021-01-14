Cooking oil is suspected to have been involved in a New Year’s Day house fire that claimed the life of an Osoyoos man.
Jasper Brian Braga, 22, perished as a result of the injuries he suffered when his family’s home at 6410 89th St. went up in flames around 10 p.m.
It appears the fire started in the kitchen, and “burn patterns are consistent with what we would see with an oil fire,” Osoyoos deputy fire Chief Tyler Hilland said in an email.
Braga worked as a cook at the local A&W restaurant and only immigrated to Canada from the Philippines about three years ago, according to his obituary, which states he studied mechanical engineering for two years before joining his mother in North America.
“During his free time, he used to motorbike in the countryside and all over the province,” the obituary added. “He loved nature and visiting his family often. He also volunteered a lot with the Red Cross in Manila.”
Braga was beloved by his colleagues and employer at A&W, the franchise owner of which started an online fundraiser for the victim’s family that had collected $14,300 – just $700 shy of its goal – as of Thursday.
Hilland said previously his team arrived at the Braga home to find heavy, black smoke pouring out the front door and a report someone was trapped inside.
Firefighters were able to retrieve Braga and performed first aid on him until paramedics arrived, but he later died in hospital. His father also suffered serious injuries.
The registered owner of the home is Shirley Kubryn, according to property records.