Taking care of their neighbours during the winter months resulted in 44 nominations for Snow Angels this year in Summerland.
The program allows residents, who may struggle with snow removal, to put forward the names of Snow Angels to thank them for helping keep sidewalks and driveways clear.
One of the Snow Angels, the team of Ron and Jason Smith, was picked at random during Tuesday’s council meeting to receive a $50 gift certificate from Home Hardware.
“Thank you to all of the people who helped out their friends, neighbours and family during the winter that we had,” said Mayor Toni Boot.