The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. David Brown Way, Princeton. Alarm.
7:10 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:28 a.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:22 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
11:05 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:28 p.m. David Brown Way, Princeton. Alarm.
2:22 p.m. Bartlett Drive, Penticton. Line down.
2:27 p.m. Westview Drive, Penticton. Alarm.
2:31 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Line down.
5:14 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Alarm.
6:08 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Structure fire.
6:43 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Hayes Creek. Alarm.
8:05 p.m. Weyburn Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9:12 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
1:28 a.m. Agar Road, Keremeos. Structure fire.