The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

6:46 a.m. David Brown Way, Princeton. Alarm.

7:10 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

7:28 a.m. Lakehill Road, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:22 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

11:05 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:28 p.m. David Brown Way, Princeton. Alarm.

2:22 p.m. Bartlett Drive, Penticton. Line down.

2:27 p.m. Westview Drive, Penticton. Alarm.

2:31 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Line down.

5:14 p.m. Power Street, Penticton. Alarm.

6:08 p.m. Paris Street, Penticton. Structure fire.

6:43 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Hayes Creek. Alarm.

8:05 p.m. Weyburn Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

9:12 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

1:28 a.m. Agar Road, Keremeos. Structure fire.