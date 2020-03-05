The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to honor Vanessa McLennan, an exceptionally gifted, bubbly, and deeply caring Grade 11 student at Penticton Secondary School, as Rotary Student of the Month for March.
The selection of McLennan is a no-brainer, given her dogged pursuit of academic excellence and creative leadership initiatives, combined with impressive extramural accomplishments.
Driven, focused and goal-orientated, McLennan has excelled scholastically while carrying a demanding course load of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)-foundational subjects. Last year in Grade 10 she recorded a stellar average grade of 96%.
Her slate this year is particularly challenging, containing three sciences, Math 12 pre-calculus, French 11 and AP (university level) English. Nonetheless, her average grade was an eye-popping 98% in the first semester.
Learning new concepts and applying them to address practical problems is one of the most enjoyable aspects of McLennan’s school life. This month she and 21 other biology students are going on a four-day field trip to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in Barkley Sound. She is looking forward to exploring the richly diverse marine ecosystem on Vancouver Island’s west coast and applying classroom knowledge to her research assignment.
“Vanessa, who is at the top of her Life Sciences class, is held in the highest esteem by classmates and teachers alike due to her strong work ethic and commitment to succeed,” said Pen-Hi biology teacher Scott Harkness.
“Her warm and caring nature, however, is her greatest asset. She is, in fact, one of the most kind and considerate students I have ever taught and is always looking to help others enhance their conceptual understandings.”
Recently, McLennan learned that she was one of 960 students from across Canada accepted into the Shad summer program for 2020. Students are embedded for one month on one of 19 Canadian university campuses where they receive instruction in and apply STEAM disciplines to address real-life public policy and entrepreneurship challenges.
This prestigious program has the potential to be transformational, affording McLennan the rare opportunity to forge new insights and develop valuable lifelong networks with like-minded peers committed to making a concrete impact at home and abroad.
“I’m excited because I will be interacting with many critically thinking teenagers and gain new insights into STEAM disciplines and promising career paths,“ said McLennan.
Among her many attributes, McLennan is a creative problem solver. Prompted by her fervent love for math and genuine desire to help others, this year she initiated a Math Club at KVR Middle School that was cleverly designed, in her words, “to make math fun for Grade 7 students while they are unknowingly acquiring basic math skills and applying them to everyday life.”
For example, last fall the students formulated, prepared and sold for profit a hot chocolate mix. The club, which comprises two groups of 10 kids who meet weekly, has grown in popularity to the point that McLennan currently has a waiting list of students seeking entry.
McLennan’s burning passion to excel extends to competitive sports, both at individual and team levels. A keen swimmer since age eight in the Penticton Pikes Summer Swim Club, she won the Kate Antle Award--given for displaying the most team spirit, determination, improvement and leadership ability – for two consecutive years (ages 13 and 14). This year she was a valued member of the Pen-Hi girls' aquatic team that continued their reign as provincial champions for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
“As a Pikes swim coach, Vanessa does an amazing job of instilling confidence and pride while providing comfort and safety for the young swimmers,” said Debra Donoghue, a teacher at KVR Middle School who has known McLennan as her Grade 7 teacher, senior swim coach and leadership mentor.
“She is a dearly loved role model for the Math Club students, caring for and inspiring them to apply themselves to do work that is challenging for some.”
A versatile athlete, McLennan competed at the 2019 Rope Skipping Canadian Nationals held in Olds, Alta. Besides skipping, she plays field hockey and ultimate Frisbee at school.
During quiet moments, McLennan enjoys reading, walking her dog Theo, and recreational outdoor sports with family and friends.
Since observing a veterinarian operate on a cat in middle school, McLennan has wanted to become a surgeon, explaining why she enjoys being a student leader in the Dissection Club.
Regardless of where her razor-sharp intellect may lead her, she clearly possesses in abundance the personal defining traits needed to forge a productive and rewarding career with many exciting uncharted waters to be adeptly navigated along the way.
XXX
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others. The club partners on the project with Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret secondary schools, with financial assistances from Cascades Casino Penticton.