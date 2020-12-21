Four more COVID-19-related deaths at McKinney Place were reported Monday.
That lifted to seven the total number of fatal cases at the Oliver long-term care home since Dec. 15, according to Interior Health.
The agency also announced the total number of cases had increased to 73 – including 53 residents and 20 staff – up from 56 as of Friday.
Interior Health said previously the relatively open design of the dated facility, which had 61 residents as of Dec. 11, has contributed to spread of the virus.
An outbreak at Village by the Station in Penticton remains at four: two staff and two residents.
Three other people in the Interior Health region also died over the weekend, which lifted the total included in the Monday report to seven.
All told, 17 people have now died in the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic.
Another 189 new cases were recorded over the weekend, while 33 people were in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.
There have been a total of 3,312 cases recorded to date within the Interior Health, with 721 considered active.
Across the province, there were a total of 1,667 new cases and 41 deaths confirmed over the weekend. The total case count in B.C has now topped 47,000, with the vast majority of those who were infected having recovered.
Meanwhile, the provincial health officer told reporters Monday a new variant of the virus that has emerged in Great Britain has not yet been detected in B.C. or anywhere in Canada.
"It does seem to mean that the virus can transmit more easily. That's something we're trying to figure out and understand,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry,
She noted research so far indicates that COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against the new variant of the coronavirus.