This will be a record year for movie-making in the Okanagan, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Film production this year will have a $35 million economic impact in the Valley, Okangan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said in a news release.
“We landed a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week), ie: Hallmark and Lifetime films, that are booked and will take production in the region significantly into 2021," he said in the release.
Other movies and reality shows are planned.
Currently filming are “Change of Pace” in Penticton; “Romance At Crystal Cove” in Peachland; “The Angel Tree” in Kelowna; and “Under a Lover’s Moon,” “Love in Romance,” and “Love on the Vine” in Vernon.