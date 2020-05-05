If you misplaced some cash on the east side of Penticton, you might be able to get it back.
Police say the undisclosed sum was found by a Good Samaritan last month.
“Since that time, RCMP officers have been investigating with the hopes of locating the original owner. To date, no one has reported missing cash,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“Penticton RCMP is seeking the help of the general public. Officers will need to talk directly with anyone who feels they have information about the money, or its rightful owner.”
To claim the cash, call the detachment at 250-492-4300.