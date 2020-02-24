OMG.
The second annual Okanagan Mascot Games will be touching down in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre on July 25, bringing with it two action-packed days of gladiator-themed competitions.
Event promoter Mike Schell told a press conference Monday the competition will feature 24 mascots from around the world, including those from the likes of the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes. They’ll be hosted by the Penticton Vees’ own Harvee.
“The mascots will compete against each other in a variety of crazy and fun games,” said Schell, adding bull riding, a dance battle, an obstacle course and inflatable jousting are just a few of the games spectators see.
But the main purpose of the games, said Schell, is to provide a “have-fun, play-hard concept … guaranteed for the family,” all while raising money for the Beacons Furry FUNdation Society and its Beacon Gives Back Community Fund.
“It will be focused on getting the young families and the younger kids who really see what mascots can do for a community,” said Schell.
Family friendly games, face painting and meet-and-greet opportunities with the mascots will also be a part of the two-day event, which was took place in Vernon last year.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 and can be purchased at the SOEC or online at valleyfirsttix.com
For more information on the event, visit okanaganmascotgames.com