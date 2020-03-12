The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls, First medical response.
8:36 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.
9:12 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:07 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
1:31 p.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.
1:43 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:47 p.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Burning complaint.
3:35 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.
3:52 p.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.
Thursday
4:55 a.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Kitchen fire.
6:16 a.m. Balfour Street, Penticton. Structure fire.