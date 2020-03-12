The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. Birch Street, Okanagan Falls, First medical response.

8:36 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

9:12 a.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:07 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

1:31 p.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.

1:43 p.m. Highway 97, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:47 p.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Burning complaint.

3:35 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. First medical response.

3:52 p.m. Black Sage Road, Oliver. Alarm.

Thursday

4:55 a.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Kitchen fire.

6:16 a.m. Balfour Street, Penticton. Structure fire.