Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association is brightening up the holiday season with its ninth annual Light Up the Vines.
The annual free event features 18 wineries which will open its doors to the public from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, and will feature live entertainment, tastings, special discounts for shopping and of course – Christmas lights.
“It’s amazing how many guests travel from all over the Okanagan year after year to visit our vineyards, orchards and tasting rooms - all lit up for the holidays. And we encourage everyone to taste responsibly and arrange a designated driver or book a tour company in advance,” said association president Rick Thrussell.
This year, the event will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 23 for a special sneak peek for guests of what the following weekend will bring. Guests are welcome at the wineries from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitors will have a chance at winning a prize package valued at more than $500 by collecting five stamps on their Light up the Vines passport, which are available in the tasting rooms along the way.
To print out your free map of participating wineries, visit: https://bottleneckdrive.com/tours/
