Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Interior Health region.
That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 407.
Fifteen cases are active. No one is currently in a hospital with COVID-19, IH said on Tuesday.
Five active cases have been linked to the Kelowna area since June 26.
The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver remains at six staff members.
Across the province, 83 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Tuesday. There are 775 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 3,704 people who tested positive have recovered, Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Reka Gustafson said in a statement.
Six people are hospitalized. No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death total at 198 since the start of the pandemic.
Throughout Canada, there have been 123,154 cases (15 presumptive, 123,139 confirmed including 9,045 deaths, 109,354 resolved.)