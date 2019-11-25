Summerland Credit Union is wrapping up its 75th anniversary year with one of its largest gifts to the community yet.
The organization is donating $75,000 to the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen to create a Summerland Credit Union Legacy Fund that will be used for community projects.
“It is our hope that in 75 years we can look back at this initial seed money and wonder if we could have imagined how many lives it could touch, and what it could become,” says Summerland Credit Union CEO Kelly Marshall.
“The credit union has made a huge contribution to Summerland over the years, and this donation will ensure that its impact continues into the future,” adds CFSO executive director Aaron McRann.
A committee comprised of Summerland Credit Union board of directors, along with the community foundation, will allocate grants annually from the fund.
Summerland Credit Union was started by 10 founding members in 1944. Seventy-five years later, it is now the second largest single branch credit union in Canada with more than $300 million in assets and more than 7,200 members.
