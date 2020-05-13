The long-time organizer of the Meadowlark Nature Festival is leaving the nest.
Jayme Friedt announced this week she is taking on the managing director position at the Osoyoos Desert Society.
This year’s Meadowlark Festival was to be her last, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“I’m very much looking forward to this next chapter at ODS but I will miss you all and the festival very much,” she said in an email this week.
The Osoyoos Desert Society runs a 67-acre nature interpretive centre, which includes a 1.5-kilometre boardwalk, in what is known as Canada’s pocket desert.