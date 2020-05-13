In yet another twist in what has already been an eventful year, the formerly cash-strapped School District 67 is now on track to post a six-figure surplus – but the prospect of job cuts looms on the horizon.
Trustees at a business committee meeting heard Tuesday the $1.2-million deficit that was once projected for the current fiscal year ended June 30 will likely be replaced with a $552,000 surplus due to massive savings from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Still, the acting secretary-treasurer warned trustees not to take that extra money to the bank just yet.
“Projections are based on estimates and facts that we know at the time we make those estimates, and as we all have experienced in the last few months with COVID-19 particularly, things can change drastically,” said Helena Drury.
Drury, whose boss, Kevin Lorenz, went on medical leave in February after the board voted to hire outside help due to concerns about a lack of transparency surrounding the budget, said the district’s biggest pandemic-related savings come from $448,000 that will go unspent on substitute teachers’ salaries.
The district is also expecting to save $215,000 on teachers’ salaries, $185,000 on services and supplies, $111,000 on professional development and $87,000 on utilities.
But the good news ended there, as trustees then heard a recommendation from independent financial consultant Eileen Sadlowski, who’s helping prepare the 2020-21 budget, to give preliminary approval to the elimination of 23 full-time-equivalent jobs next year.
The biggest cut would be 9.5 FTE teachers with classrooms as a result of declining enrolment. Also on the chopping block are three full-time jobs in the operations and maintenance department, 2.5 FTE education assistants and 1.4 FTE administrators at the board office.
Most of the other proposed cuts are partial reductions of 0.5 FTE or less.
“Obviously when you pull out all of those bits and pieces, you’re having an impact across the system, across multiple programs,” said Sadlowski.
All told, the cuts would save an estimated $2.4 million.
Acting superintendent Todd Manuel said the district’s finances are expected to be hit hard again next year by a projected enrolment decline of 187 FTE domestic students and 50 international students.
Combined with a loss of 110 loss this year, that would equal a drop of nearly 350 FTE students in just two years, representing about a 5% decline.
“This is clearly a very challenging budget for the School District 67 board,” said Manuel, whose boss, Wendy Hyer, went on medical leave at the same time as Lorenz.
“We’ve worked to put an emphasis on ensuring the impacts to student learning are minimized as much as possible.”
Manuel noted the proposed 2020-21 budget also includes 7.5 FTE teaching positions more than required by the province in the areas of special education, learning assistance, English language instruction and counselling.
Trustees gave preliminary approval to the job reductions by a 5-2 vote. The cuts are slated for final approval at a regular board meeting later this month.
Opposing votes were cast by Trustee Barb Shepherd, who expressed concerns about planned cuts to support services and the gifted-students program, and Trustee Dave Stathers, who’s worried about losing education assistants.
Stathers also suggested the board reconsider a separate recommendation to hunt for additional cost savings this fall by reconfiguring grades and considering school closures through a long-range facilities plan.
“The future is very murky and we don’t what could happen,” said Stathers.
“There’s a new world out there and I think it’s almost better to put off a facility review until maybe (next) spring because of all those unanswered questions and that murky future.”