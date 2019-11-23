A Christmas tree in Penticton is proving angels really do live in the community.
Debra Saunders, the community relations coordinator for The Hamlets, said The Angel Tree has been an annual project for many years at the assisted living and seniors home, and gives each resident – many of who don’t have family close by for the holidays – the chance to open a gift on Christmas Day.
“The residents have moved here from the coast and have retired, and their families still live there,” said Saunders. “Same with the snowbirds. So they are alone, other than friends.
“We put the angels on the tree, and they tell us what they would like for Christmas.”
Gifts can range from clothing to hygiene items, but most of the time, she said, the residents are unaware their requests will appear under the tree.
“They don’t ask for big things,” said Saunders.
Alongside their request, a number is added onto the angel that is associated with the resident as well as a return date, and is hung on the tree. Whoever chooses that angel is then asked to wrap the gift and return it with the paper angel taped to it.
“A lot of family members of people who come in grab a couple of angels,” she said. “They just love doing it.”
But the tree is open to anyone in the community who wishes to come in, select one or more angels off the tree and participate.
This year, approximately 95 angels decorated the tree, and only after a week, said Saunders, almost all were taken.
But there’s always room for more, and more angels are set to appear.
After residents have opened their gifts, they gather together for a large Christmas dinner.
“We set it up like a five star (restaurant),” said Saunders. “It’s meant to be classy for them. This one’s special.”
The Hamlets is located at 103 Duncan Ave W. and the public is welcome to stop by to pick up an angel.
