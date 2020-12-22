Whether you viewed it as an eyesore or a landmark, you probably at least had an opinion about the former home of the Penticton Harlequins Rugby Club.
But that debate became history this week as the dilapidated blue-and-purple house with a green roof at 393 Rigsby St. was demolished to make way for redevelopment.
The house didn’t always look that way – but it did look that way for a long time.
“It was condemned when they got it in 1989 – they fixed it up,” said current Harlequins member Daryl Clarke.
The property, along with two adjoining bare lots at 535 and 549 Wade Ave., was sold to a developer in May for a total of $1.25 million, according to the BC Assessment Authority. The three-lot package had been listed for $1.5 million.
Clarke said the Harlequins had a unique arrangement with the owners under which the club only paid utilities, taxes and other minor costs that totalled about $5,000 annually.
The house, which was painted to match the team’s colours, sat empty for most of the year. It was opened up occasionally for parties, typically when clubs were visiting from out of town.
Clarke said the Harlequins will try to find a new clubhouse, but there is little impetus to do so right now with the sport shut down as a result of COVID-19.
It’s unclear what’s going to happen at the site of their old clubhouse.
“There was some talk a few years ago in relation to a multi-family project but I don’t see anything recent in our records,” Ken Kunka, the city’s deputy director of development services, said in an email Tuesday.
All three lots, which have a combined area of 0.68 acres, are zoned for medium-density residential development up to six storeys.