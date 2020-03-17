There’s still lots of soup to go around at the Discovery House’s annual fundraiser.
Executive director Jerome Abraham said Tuesday the fundraiser - which includes a bowl of soup with a bun and hot drink for $6, with all proceeds going to the Discovery House - will go ahead as planned this Friday with some minor changes.
The dining hall at the St. John Vianney will close to diners, but pickup and delivery will be available to those who wish to purchase a bowl of soup.
Orders over $30 are eligible for delivery, said Abraham, but people are also welcome to call ahead with their order and pick it up at the church.
The fundraiser runs every Friday through Apr. 3, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. at 361 Wade Ave. E.
For more information, call 250-462-1388.