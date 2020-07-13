Curbside pickup is now available at Penticton’s first low-waste market.
Local Motive Low-Waste Market opened this spring in the Apple Plaza at 1848 Main Street in the same area as Tony’s Meats & Deli and Wouda’s Bakery
Olivia Ireland, who’s helping run the shop’s new curbside pickup program, said it provides another option for people who are frustrated by waits associated with online ordering at conventional grocery stores.
“People are also having difficulty accessing the farmers’ market because of the lineup and the social distancing protocols, so another option is to come into our low-waste market here, which is open five days a week,” she added.
“You can still purchase from local farmers and producers here, and the majority of our products are locally sourced and made.”
To place an order for curbside pickup, customers visit www.localmotivemarket.ca to select and pay for what they want. Orders placed before noon are ready for pickup that same day. Staff carry out orders to customers’ vehicles once they arrive for pickup.
The service is available Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 5 p.m. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The market is owned by Thomas Tumbach and his wife, Celina, who since 2005 operated a mobile version with the LocalMotive food delivery service.
Besides featuring produce from local, sustainable and organic farmers, the shop also offers housemade hummus and salsas, a bulk food section, natural hygiene products and sustainable houseware. All of it is packaged in no, or minimal, single-use plastic.
The market, which employs about 12 people, has been well-received so far.
“Many people are cognizant of their carbon footprint and how much plastic they use, and want to reduce that,” said Ireland.