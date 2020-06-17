TORONTO — Members of the Conservative party will finally have the opportunity to see the four candidates vying for the party leadership in action.
Leslyn Lewis, Peter Mackay, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan are all participating in two debates in Toronto, beginning today (June 17) with a French-language debate. The debate in English is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Both begin at 4 p.m. (PT) and can be viewed on the party’s website. It’s unknown at this time if any of the major Canadian news networks will carry the two debates live.
Leadership election organizing committee co-chairs Lisa Raitt and Dan Nowlan will moderate the events. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no spectators in the audience. The debates were originally scheduled for April, but delayed due to the pandemic. Questions from party members were submitted last week for consideration.
Voting will take place over the summer and conclude on Aug. 21.
Topics being debated in the French debate are:
-The economy and its recovery from COVID-19
-The Official Languages Act
-Our military and its equipment
-Conservation of the environment
-Developing natural resources as well as pipelines
-Your plans to defeat the Liberals
-Agriculture and Agrifood independence
Topics being debated in the English debate are:
-COVID-19 measures
-Seniors
-How to win a majority government and broaden voter coalition
-Issues affecting Indigenous people
-Social conservativism
-Role of environment and the economy
-Supply chains in Canada
-Racism in Canada