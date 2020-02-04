The story of the misplaced headstone isn’t as heartbreaking as originally believed.

Police say it turns out the headstone, which appeared to have been inscribed in honour of a two-year-old girl who died in 1995, was just a sample that had been stolen from a funeral home and simply discarded by a thief.

Mounties released a photo of the headstone on Monday with an appeal for information about its rightful owner. It was found near the intersection of Main Street and Industrial Avenue.