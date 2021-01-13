A pedestrian was badly injured after apparently darting into traffic on Main Street near the Shatford Centre around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Witnesses reported the man had suddenly walked onto the street, possibly in an attempt to quickly cross the road. The man was struck by a passing vehicle, and subsequently suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Wednesday.
"Police want to remind the public to always try and use a cross-walk, and make certain cars have stopped prior to stepping into traffic. We are actively gathering evidence and continuing to investigate this serious collision."
If you witnessed the incident, and haven’t already been spoken to by police, you’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.