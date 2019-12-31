Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald readers have until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. to vote for the Newsmaker of the Year, the person or group that most influenced local news over the past 12 months.
Final nominees, as chosen by the respective newsrooms, are:
Central Okanagan Newsmaker of the Year
(The Daily Courier)
— Colin Basran, Kelowna mayor
— Audra Boudreau, community activist
— Tracy Gray, member of Parliament
— Freida Whales, drag queen
—The homeless
South Okanagan Newsmaker of the Year
(Penticton Herald)
— Richard Cannings, member of Parliament
— Ted De Jager, RCMP commander
— Jacqueline McPherson, Penticton Indian Band member
— Kristine Shepherd, community activist
— John Vassilaki, Penticton mayor
To vote, visit kelownadailycourier.ca for the Central Okanagan Newsmaker of the Year and pentictonherald.ca for the South Okanagan Newsmaker of the Year.
Those without internet service may phone and leave a message at 250-490-0880, ext. 300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.