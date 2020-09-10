Building permit values are now down by half this year in Penticton.
Fresh data from the city shows staff issued 438 permits for work valued at $65.7 million through August, down from 505 permits worth $132.8 million for the same period in 2019.
The largest declines are in the commercial sector, which dropped from $20.2 million to $1 million; and multi-family buildings, which dropped from $61.7 million to $30 million.
This year’s permits have authorized the creation of 259 new residential units, down from 353 in the year-ago period.
All of the permits issued last month were worth a total of $3.4 million – about a quarter of the $14.6 million seen in August 2019.