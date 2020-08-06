If one of your favourite acts was supposed to perform at the Peach Festival this year, don’t worry.
Penticton’s signature festival, which was supposed to run this week but had to be cancelled as a result of COVID-19, has announced it was able to secure the exact same entertainment lineup for 2021.
Opening night of the festival on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, will be headlined by Honeymoon Suite with opening support from Doug and the Slugs on the Peters Bros.
With hits such as “New Girl Now” racing to the top 50 in the U.S., Honeymoon Suite continued to rise to fame with songs like “Burning In Love,” “Feel It Again,” “Bad Attitude,” “Still Loving You” and “What Does it Take.” Their songs were featured on film soundtracks “(One Crazy Summer”, “The Wraith” and “Lethal Weapon”) and on TV (“Miami Vice”).
Tim Hortons country night on Thursday, Aug. 5, will feature singer/songwriter Shawn Austin, whose debut single, “Paradise Found,” landed him as one of the top 10 most played Canadian Country artists on radio last year. He has over six million collective streams to date and performed as a surprise guest on the Platinum-selling country star Dallas Smith’s 27-date Side Effects Tour.
Guaranteed to blow your mind: It is the promise that Simply Queen, the live tribute that performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one the most legendary rock bands of all time, makes.
They faithfully recreate the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually. They will headline the RE/MAX Penticton Tribute Night on Friday, Aug. 6 on the Peters Bros. stage with opener Fab Fourever, Canada’s premiere tribute to The Beatles.
Helping transport crowds back to the 1960s is Penticton-raised Jody Tennant as Paul, who taught himself to play guitar left-handed for the role. In 2018 and 2019, the Fab Fourever were invited to represent Canada at the International Beatleweek in Liverpool, England.
The story of one of Canada’s most enduring and iconic bands, Glass Tiger, roars on right to the Peach Festival stage on Saturday, Aug. 7.
They’re five-time Juno Award winners, were Grammy nominated, and have shared stages and recording performances with some of the world’s leading acts including: Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, Journey, Julian Lennon and Cheap Trick, to name but a few.
And finally, Ben Waters returns to close out the festival on Sunday, Aug. 8. The world-renowned boogie woogie piano player has worked with The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry and Jerry Lee Lewis.