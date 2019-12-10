At every wedding reception I’ve ever attended, someone requests “Rasputin” and a highly-intoxicated uncle attempts a squat dance as everyone stands in a circle clapping their hands.
Boney M., which sold 150 million records during their heyday, will forever be remembered in Canada for the story song about the Russian monk who was “Russia’s greatest love machine.”
Surprisingly, Saturday night’s South Okanagan Events Centre concert, was a case of, “Oh, I know that one.”
They weren’t The Bee Gees, but certainly had more recognizable tunes than say, The Village People.
Original singer Liz Mitchell, accompanied by four female vocalists, a male dancer/vocalist plus six instrumentalists, took Penticton on a memorable trip back to the late 1970s.
Founded in 1974, Boney M. enjoyed some success in Canada, but was huge in Europe, scoring eight No. 1 songs in Germany alone, where they were founded by producer/songwriter Frank Farian. As well, six of those singles reached the top three in the UK.
Mitchell was the amicable host, constantly telling the audience “we love you” and “the music is all about love.”
The first act featured many of the band’s biggest dance songs, plus a handful of inspirational numbers. Mitchell, a born-again Christian, performed two tracks from her solo catalogue, including a rousing rendition of “Let It Be.”
While parts of the show had a gospel feel, male vocalist and lead dancer Tony Tony sexed it up, dancing bare chested and flirting with females in the crowd, many who came dressed in retro clothing and afro wigs. With original male vocalist Bobby Ferrell now deceased, Tony was reduced to cameo appearances. The show clearly belonged to Mitchell.
“My ladies,” her four back-up vocalists, included her daughter and two nieces.
Opening with “Sunny” (originally a hit in North America for songwriter Bobby Hebb in 1966) and ending with “Rivers of Babylon,” the space between the stage and front row became an unofficial dance floor. Surprisingly, the band’s signature song, “Rasputin,” came early in the evening. Other highlights were a cover of Bob Marley’s
“No Woman, No Cry” and crime story “Ma Baker,” which was sampled years later by Lady Gaga on her mega-smash “Poker Face.”
For the encore, there were four Christmas songs. Makes sense. It’s Christmastime and Boney M.’s holiday album was a huge seller during an era when, unlike today, every artist wasn’t releasing a Christmas album. “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” (no product placement from this newspaper), “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Feliz Navidad” and the mega-hit “Mary’s Boy Child,” closed the night.
Then things turned bizarre.
Mitchell offered the crowd a final number and reprised “Daddy Cool” from earlier in the night. Slowly, audience members randomly joined her on stage to a point where there were too many, smothering the vocalists and asking for selfies. One swarmer had access to the microphone and let an F-bomb go (and we all heard it) — somewhat inappropriate considering two songs earlier they sung of “Mary’s boy child, Jesus Christ.” As the band played on unfazed, security ushered Boney M. off stage without a final farewell to the crowd. The show just ended, the lights came on and everyone went home.
Minus that blip, the audience had a good time. Reviews posted on The Herald’s Facebook page were all positive and Mitchell, now 67, created a new fan base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.