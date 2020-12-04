Investigators have determined improperly discarded smoking material sparked a massive fire that killed two people in a Penticton apartment building this fall.
Retired couple William and Margaret Taylor died, and dozens of their neighbours were rendered homeless as a result of the blaze at 217 Elm Ave., which was reported just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Capt. Ken Barbour of the Penticton Fire Department led the investigation, and said in an email this week he has officially classified the cause as “accidental due to smoker’s material.”
While he provided few details about what’s believed to have led up to the fire, which started on a first-floor balcony, Barbour said the incident could have been prevented by someone “properly discarding smoking material into a fire-resistant receptacle.”
The precise type of smoking material involved can’t be verified because evidence was lost in the fire, but the description is typically applied to cigarettes.
It’s not clear yet what will become of the 30-unit building – parts of which were relatively unscathed – and its residents.
“Insurance companies are working with professionals to determine the extent of damage and how to proceed with restoring the building,” said Barbour.
“Those resident with insurance will be accommodated by their insurance companies, the uninsured are on their own.”
Barbour hopes the public draws two lessons from the tragedy.
“Be aware of where and how you are discarding smoking material, and most importantly is the need to evacuate your home or building immediately once you hear the smoke or fire alarm,” he said.
The RCMP, which launched its own investigation as a result of the fatalities, previously ruled out recommending charges in the case because the fire was deemed not criminal in nature.
Heavy winds off nearby Skaha Lake pushed the fire up the exterior of the building into the roof area. A ladder truck from Summerland was dispatched to help the Penticton Fire Department battle the blaze.