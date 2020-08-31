Here’s your daily update with everything you need to know on the novel coronavirus situation in B.C. for Aug. 31, 2020.
As of the latest figures given on Aug. 28:
• Total number of confirmed cases: 5,496 (974 active)
• New cases since Aug. 25: 124
• Hospitalized cases: 23
• Intensive care: 7
• COVID-19 related deaths: 204
• Recovered: 4,310
• Long-term care and assisted-living homes, and acute care facilities currently affected: 11
Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, sending the company’s shares up nearly 7 per cent.
The deal is the latest example of countries rushing to secure access to vaccines, and comes weeks after Canada signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
Novavax said it expects to finalize an advance purchase agreement to supply doses of the vaccine, beginning as early as the second quarter of next year.
The agreement is subject to the vaccine getting a license from Health Canada, the company said.