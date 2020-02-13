There will be no skirting a requirement for secure bicycle storage at a new Summerland development.
Broadstreet Properties, which is behind the 88-unit apartment building at 12809 Kelly Ave., asked the district for permission to reduce from 80 to 65 the number of secure parking spots in the development’s parkade.
The 15 lost spaces would then have been added to the 78 spaces designated for bikes outside the parkade.
A staff report explained the developer asked for the variance due to “space constraints” that only became apparent after construction was completed.
Coun. Richard Barkwill noted the developer already received a variance that permitted the company to provide fewer than the two secure bike spaces per unit that are required under the district’s zoning bylaw.
“I think we should provide at least one secure bicycle spot per rental unit,” said Barkwill, who was joined in opposition to the new variance by a majority of council.
