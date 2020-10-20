This might be the most important Respiratory Therapy Week yet.
The annual period of recognition, which runs Oct. 25-31 this year, is organized by the Canadian Society of Respiratory Therapists, and was proclaimed as such Tuesday by Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
“This week-long celebration serves to educate the public about the varied roles and responsibilities of respiratory therapists and to raise awareness of the significant contribution made by respiratory therapists across our health care system,” states the proclamation Vassilaki read at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Working across Penticton’s healthcare system, respiratory therapists provide essential care to patients of all ages. They are highly trained health professionals dedicated to providing the best possible cardiorespiratory care by staying at the forefront of all available research and technology. Respiratory therapists work in hospitals, in clinics and in the community to help members of your community breathe easier.
“This year, more than ever, our health care system is relying on respiratory therapists.”