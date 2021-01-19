The Penticton Museum and Archives is presenting a series of “Crafter-noon” events for Saturdays.

Family groups are limited to a maximum of six individuals and families must pre-register for 30-minute time slots between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The free for the sessions is by donation.

To register, phone 250-490-2454 or email: Chandra.wong@penticton.ca

The scheduled theme for each week is:

Jan. 23: Paper lanterns

Feb. 6: Stick heart art

Feb. 20: Nature weaving and cone bees

March 6: Backyard bird guide

March 20: Fairy homes