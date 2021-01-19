The Penticton Museum and Archives is presenting a series of “Crafter-noon” events for Saturdays.
Family groups are limited to a maximum of six individuals and families must pre-register for 30-minute time slots between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The free for the sessions is by donation.
To register, phone 250-490-2454 or email: Chandra.wong@penticton.ca
The scheduled theme for each week is:
Jan. 23: Paper lanterns
Feb. 6: Stick heart art
Feb. 20: Nature weaving and cone bees
March 6: Backyard bird guide
March 20: Fairy homes