Proposals are now being accepted from local non-profits interested in organizing key community celebrations in 2020.
The request for expressions of interest was issued Oct. 10 by the City of Penticton and closes Oct. 31.
Events that are up for grabs include Canada, B.C. Day, Rock the Sun and the Santa Claus Parade.
“We look forward to receiving creative submissions for hosting any or all of these civic events, along with any other events that the respondent may deem important to the community,” city sport and event project manager Carly Lewis said in a press release.
“Submissions should emphasize inclusivity and innovative ways of engaging our residents. These events are a great opportunity to help shape Penticton as a fun and vibrant place to live.”
The events had been organized for years by the Downtown Penticton Association, but that group walked away this past spring citing a desire to refocus on its core business of supporting members. Council, fearing the events would simply be cancelled, then voted to have the city organize them.
The cost, however, topped $100,000 in part because the city was unable to access grants available only to non-profits, underscoring the need to find a partner in the community.
