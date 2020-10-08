Four different players lit the lamp and Kaden Lane stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Penticton Vees blanked the Vernon Vipers 4-0 in BCHL exhibition action Wednesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The win moved the Vees to 5-0 in the Okanagan Cup, which is an extended pre-season tournament also involving West Kelowna and Salmon Arm.
Vees forward Quinn Hutson has scored in every game of the tournament, and got his team on the board early in Wednesday’s tilt.
On the Vees’ first power play of the game less than six minutes in, Owen Murray moved the puck from the middle of the blue line to the right face-off circle, where Liam Malmquist fired a shot on goal that produced a rebound for Hutson, who buried the puck on the blocker side.
Devlin O’Brien, at the end of a nice passing play, and Fin Williams with a shot off the rush, put the Vees up 3-0 after 40 minutes.
Matteo Costantini, who was selected in the fifth round, 131st overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL entry draft earlier in the day, finished off the scoring for the Vees in the final frame when he blasted into the Vipers end and launched a bullet from the left face-off circle.
Lane was solid in the Vees net when tested, but faced just one shot in the third period. It was his second win of the Okanagan Cup.
Roan Clark stopped 34 of 38 shots in a losing effort for the still-winless Vipers.
The rivals do battle again Saturday at Kal Tire Place in Vernon with a 6 p.m. puck drop. The game is available by pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.