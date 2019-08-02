Are you ready for the 72nd annual Penticton Peach Festival?
The five-day celebration kicks off on Wednesday, but the community will be treated to an early-bird show courtesy of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatics team.
Snowbirds committee chair Fred Trainor confirmed the entire Snowbirds team will make an early appearance Monday at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The team is expected to fly in the “show box” above Okanagan Lake to get a feel for the space the pilots will be performing in two days later.
Peachfest president Don Kendall said that from what he’s heard, it will be the biggest Peach Festival to date.
“Every night, we have great entertainment,” he said. “We really have a wide variety of entertainment that appeals to everyone. We’ve really put the emphasis on family.”
It took the efforts of 17 volunteer directors working year-round to bring the free festival to life, he said, and already they’re working on 2020’s event.
“The things that make not only me but our directors feel great is when you go down to the park at night and there’s three or four generations of family there watching the entertainment,” said Kendall. “Everybody can afford to go, thanks to our sponsors.”
Peachfest’s kickoff on Wednesday includes a 5 p.m. show by the Canadian Armed Forces SkyHawks parachute team, with the Snowbirds taking to the sky immediately after.
Crash Test Dummies will hit the stage at 9:30 p.m. in Okanagan Lake Park.
“Starting off on Wednesday with the Snowbirds, the SkyHawks and Crash Test Dummies, I mean, I can’t imagine how you can start it any better than that,” Kendall said.
Country night is Thursday, with Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion at 7:50 p.m. and Emerson Drive at 9:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross team will launch its three-day event at 4:10 p.m.
World-renowned pianist Ben Waters will dazzle the crowd Friday, beginning at 7:40 p.m., and Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts reunite at 9:30 p.m.
The Rona Kidzone will be in Gyro Park from Wednesday to Friday.
But the fun doesn’t stop there. Saturday and Sunday are jam-packed with free, family-friendly fun, and the grand parade will be presented at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Saturday’s evening entertainment will feature tributes to the Eagles, Heart and AC/DC.
Sunday’s entertainment is aimed at children and includes the popular Kiddie’s Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. downtown. The showcase act at 8 p.m. will be the New Jersey Boys Jukebox.
“If you can’t find something that interests you, you’re not looking hard enough,” Kendall said with a laugh.
Also on the weekend will be the crowning of Miss Penticton. Six young women — Alea Panis, Amrit Dhaliwal, Anne Hughes, Ashley Docherty, Crystal Krickemeyer and Faith Johnson — are vying for the title.
For a full list of events during the five-day festival, visit peachfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.