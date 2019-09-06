Dogs enhance our quality of life every day, but what can we do to improve theirs? Here are six tips to help with proper digestion, healthy paws, skin and coat health, and more.
Regular Paw Checks – Your pup's paws are the footprint of a healthy dog. Although they are tough, they do require frequent health checks to be sure all is well. As we are ending our summer months, keep in mind these tips for the winter months to protect your pup's paws. Be sure to plan your excursions to avoid salt and ice in the winter. Buy dog booties or be sure to rinse your pup's paws immediately when finished your walk to get rid of the salt, built-up ice and toxins they've collected along the way. If you don't have easy access to a warm water source to rinse paws before entering your home or vehicle, use a Portable Dog Shower filled with hot water, hang by your back door or on your car for convenience.
Digestive Track – Be sure to feed your dog quality food that lists whole meat as the first ingredient. Have you seen your dog's teeth? They are meant to have a diet of primary meat. Consider feeding your dog a raw diet. There are many dry dog foods out there that have added fillers that contain by-products, corn, soy, and additional preservatives. Do your homework, watch "Pet-fooled" to open your eyes to the pet food industry.
Skin and Coat – by feeding your dog a healthy diet, and supplementing with fatty acids and oxidants helps your dog's coat. Use all-natural grooming products like the K9 Clean Zero Waste Dog Shampoo Bars that don't contain harsh, damaging chemicals and keeps your dog’s coat soft and healthy.
Oral Health – Dogs need to have regular healthy dental habits just as we do. Brush your dog's teeth regularly. Feeding your dog a raw bone helps with tartar maintenance.
Anal Glands – Even healthy dogs can have issues with their anal glands. Having a proper diet helps but try adding pumpkin to their meals for increased fiber. Your dog's poop should be solid - not hard or runny. Speaking of poop, be sure to try Eco Poop Scoop Bags made with Zero Plastic! They are unique as they have a built-in scooping system that ensures you never have to feel that warm, squishy feeling and your fingers will never poke through a plastic bag!
Exercise – last but not least, be sure to walk your dog at least an hour a day. Your dogs need the stimulation and enjoy being outdoors. Nothing puts a bigger smile on their face than when you go to grab their leash for a walk!
What ways do you enhance your dog’s life? We would love to hear from you. If you’ve got some good suggestions or other ideas that you would like to add, please let us know! Contact us at info@k9clean.com or to learn more about Earth Friendly Dog products, visit our store at k9clean.com.
