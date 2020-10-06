Utility services will cost the average Penticton homeowner nearly $150 more next year, while commercial property owners can expect to shell out an extra $1,050, according to a slate of fee increases approved Tuesday by council.
Effective Jan. 1, the cost of water will rise 7%, the sanitary sewer rate will jump 23% and the storm sewer rate will spike 34%. The percentage increases will be identical for residential, commercial and industrial users. Separately, agricultural water rates will climb 10%.
It will add up to an average of $12.32 more per month for residential customers, $87.29 for commercial properties and $568.56 for industrial users.
“The totality of this is certainly quite significant if we were looking at this as a tax increase,” said Coun. Frank Regehr, who led the charge to scrap a proposed 1% hike in power rates.
Council voted unanimously instead to tap the city power utility’s $18-million reserve fund for $1.5 million to offset an expected increase in the cost of wholesale electricity and a loss of revenue related to killing the early payment discount.
Increases in the other utility rates are driven largely by the need to start raising revenue for major capital projects, such as an $8.5-million composting facility to handle sewage sludge, an $8.4-million upgrade of the Ellis 4 Dam, and a $4.3-million expansion of the Ridgedale reservoir.
Another major proposed purchase is a $4.5-million secondary clarifier for the sewage treatment plant. At present, there is no backup, so an equipment failure could see the city discharge untreated effluent directly into the Okanagan River, according to Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure.
He also warned the rate increases are only aimed at generating about half the money needed for capital works, while the balance will need to be found elsewhere.
Council later approved inflationary increases to most other city fees, covering everything from building permits and cemetery plots to equipment rentals and parking tickets.
The latter will see the fine for an expired parking meter rise from $40 to $45, and other parking offences climb from $55 to $60. Early-payment discounts of $20 will be preserved. The changes are expected to generate an extra $28,000 annually.
A staff report notes the city issued 7,345 parking tickets last year that generated $116,000 in revenue. However, only 66% of expired-meter tickets were paid, while just 34% of the rest were settled.