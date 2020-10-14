Consecutive life sentences should be given to a Penticton senior who calmly murdered four of his ex-wife's neighbours, a judge heard Wednesday in Kelowna.
John Brittain, 69, methodically and deliberately killed two men and two women over seemingly minor neighbourhood spats having to do with such things as chimney smoke and tree-cutting, court heard.
Chilling details of the murders of Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippleberg, and Susan and Barry Wonch emerged during the sentencing hearing, which was held in Kelowna.
Brittain shot the four people a total of 10 times, firing a rifle at their heads, chest, and arms, and again after they fell to the ground before him.
"I did it, 100%," Brittain told police after he went to the Penticton RCMP detachment and turned himself in following the shootings, according to a transcript of a police statement read out in court by Crown counsel Colin Forsyth.
Brittain believed the four victims had been harassing his ex-wife, Katherine Brittain, with whom he maintained a close relationship after their 2012 divorce, visiting her almost daily at her home on Cornwall Drive.
Brittain's first victim was Winter, whom he encountered by chance on the morning of April 15, 2019, on Lakeview Street, where Brittain lived.
Brittain walked up behind Winter, called out to him, then shot him four times as he turned around.
Brittain then drove to a Bank of Montreal branch, withdrew $200, and went to Cornwall Drive, where he saw the Wonches in the garage of their home. After the garage door closed, Brittain knocked on it. The Wonches, who were still in the garage, opened the door and Brittain started shooting. Barry Wonch was shot three times; Susan Wonch was shot twice.
Brittain then went across the street and knocked on the door of Darlene Knippleberg. When she answered, Brittain said, “Darlene,” then shot her twice.
Drawn by the sound of gunfire, several passers-by stopped. One man, seeing the Wonches' bodies in the garage, approached Brittain. "Move on, the police will take care of it," Brittain calmly told the man, who retreated and phoned 911.
Before police arrived, Brittain went to the Penticton RCMP station. He told the first person he encountered there: "I'm the guy who just shot four people." In the court gallery, which was open only to the victims' relatives with media in a nearby courtroom connected by video-link, people could be heard sobbing and crying. At one point, Brittain glanced behind him to look at the victims' relatives, but he showed no emotion as the agreed-upon facts were read into the record.
The killings stemmed from what seemed to have been fairly minor but ongoing disagreements between Katherine Brittain and her neighbours.
She complained when a tree was cut down; she complained about one of her neighbours' seeming to run a furniture business out of his home; she complained about drainage problems and property line infringements; she complained about chimney smoke, said Forsyth, the Crown counsel.
Brittain and Katherine were married in 2012 and separated that same year, but they remained friendly. He visited her at her home on an almost-daily basis, Forsyth said, and would have heard about the many problems she said she was having with her neighbours.
After he was arrested, Brittain told police he had wanted to move away from Penticton, where he had previously been employed by the city as an engineer. But he said his ex-wife's antagonistic relationship with her neighbours was the "anchor" that kept him in Penticton.
Brittain said he hadn't planned to kill Winter, but simply "snapped" when he happened to see him.
Brittain, who owned several firearms and had a valid firearm licence, said he suddenly decided that killing Winter and the other three was a way to end the harassment his wife said she'd suffered.
"To be honest, I did not want to do this," he told police. "I just thought there had to be a better way, but there didn't appear to be a better way."
Brittain told police his ex-wife never said or suggested that he should kill her neighbours, causing one person in the gallery to yell out, “That's a lie!”
Brittain kicked off the hearing by pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of the Wonches and Knippleberg, and one count of second-degree murder for the killing of Winter.
A conviction for first-degree murder means life in prison with no eligibility for parole for 25 years. A second-degree murder conviction also carries a life sentence, but with parole eligibility possible at between 10 and 25 years, depending on the judge's sentence.
Forsyth cited the broad impact of the murders and “methodical” nature of Brittain’s actions in calling for Brittain to be given consecutive life sentences with parole ineligibility set at 40 years. Defence counsel Paul McMurray is expected to ask for concurrent sentences.
After the statement of facts were read, five relatives of the victims read their impact statements.
"Words cannot express my grief," said Renata Winter, Rudi's wife. "Rudi was humble and kind and didn't deserve to die this way.
"I have lost my joy of life," she said. "I am followed by a cloud of grief that bursts without warning."
Tanya Steele, Winter's daughter, said to Brittain: "You senselessly and violently took my daddy from me. The pain of that day will live with me forever."
Then, seeming to depart from what she had written in advance, Steele said to Brittain: "We know Katherine made you do it. You should man up and tell the truth."
Brittain responded from the prisoner's box: "Katherine had nothing to do with it. You have no facts."
The sentencing hearing will continue Thursday.