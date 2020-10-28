Four months and five adjournments later, Kerri Milton is due back in court next week to fix a date in the fraud case stemming from her time at the Downtown Penticton Association.
Milton, who appeared Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton, had her case adjourned Monday to Nov. 2, according to court records, which don’t explain the reason for the delay.
She’s accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of the Downtown Penticton Association.
Milton left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton’s DPA successor announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton weren’t filed until June 2020.