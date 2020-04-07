Ordinary citizens can’t be left out of recommendations for COVID-19 recovery that are being developed by a group of local business leaders, Penticton’s mayor warned Tuesday.
“I hope that the other recommendations they bring forward are fair to the whole community, not just for development and commercial, but for residents as well,” said John Vassilaki.
“They all have to be treated equally because they all have things to lose and things to gain.”
His comments came after council at its first-ever virtual meeting Tuesday gave unanimous approval to the first five recommendations from the Economic Recovery Task Force.
The recommendations direct city staff to see of their departments can “reallocate resources to support the community, and explore waiving and deferring some fees. The other three call on the city to maintain staffing for development services, bylaw officers and parks, conduct a business survey, and support the Start Here Okanagan online job portal.
Blake Laven, director of development services and one of three city staffers on the task force, said the team is working on short-, medium-, and long-term recommendations to help get Penticton back on its feet.
“We used ideas from other communities as a starting point, but we also did a lot of brainstorming for committee members… to provide input,” explained Laven, noting the Penticton airport, tourism, wine and agriculture are all weighing heavily in discussions.
Tuesday’s meeting was held by having each member of council and staff sign in individually to a videoconference, with the resulting feeds put onto a single screen and broadcast on the web.
There was no provision to take questions from the public, as would happen at a normal meeting, but The Herald was allowed to submit questions by email.
The meeting structure will remain place as long as large public gathering are banned in response to COVID-19.