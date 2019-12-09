Accused quadruple-murderer John Brittain has decided to skip his preliminary inquiry and go straight to trial in front of a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court.
Brittain, whose alleged shooting spree in Penticton in April 2019 made headlines around the world, had been scheduled for a five-day preliminary inquiry in January. Instead, he’ll now return to court Jan. 27 to set a date for trial.
Preliminary inquiries are staged in provincial court to determine if there’s enough evidence to send a matter to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.
