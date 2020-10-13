To help bring more clarity to what an age-friendly community really is, the City of Penticton on Tuesday launched a new initiative that will appeal to shutter bugs.
The city is seeking photographs from students, adults and businesses that help tell the story of how Penticton can be friendlier for residents as they age.
Photographs should show examples of how Penticton is supportive for older adults and what can be improved. The City is also working with School District 67 and a special advisory group on separate projects that also involve taking photographs to help tell the story about what age-friendly means to them.
“We may understand what age-friendly means personally, but what does it mean for a whole community? This initiative can answer that question so I encourage everyone to get involved by contributing a photo,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
Penticton is taking steps to become recognized by the province of B.C. as an age-friendly community. This is defined as a place where older adults can live active, socially engaged and independent lives
According to the World Health Organization, an age-friendly community meets eight criteria:
• Outdoor spaces and public buildings are pleasant, clean, secure and physically accessible.
• Public transportation is accessible and affordable.
• Housing is affordable, appropriately located, well built, well designed/accessible and secure.
• Opportunities exist for social participation in activities for people of all ages and cultures.
• Older adults are treated with respect and are included in civic life.
• There are opportunities for employment and volunteering.
• Age-friendly information and communication is available.
• Community support and health services are tailored to an older adult's needs.
Participants are asked to consider the WHO’s eight key elements while taking photographs. Ideas and photos can then be posted at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.