There’s too much dam water flowing into the Penticton channel for Coyote Cruises to operate safely.
“At the end of the day, all partners in the business know that safety comes first,” said Diana Stirling, who’s one of those people.
The company, which provides tubes and transportation for people to float the Okanagan River channel through Penticton, shut down last week due to the high volume of water coming from the dam at the south end of Okanagan Lake.
“Three out of the past four years we’ve had water this fast,” Stirling said.
Before closing, the company had stationed workers along the final half-kilometre of the channel to remind people to get out before the Skaha Lake Road bridge.
“We had two experienced kayakers helping us out 300 metres up, there were signs from 400, 300, 200, 100 metres away,” said Stirling. “Other staff with ropes (were) on the bank and we still weren’t able to get everybody over.”
Coyote Cruises is set to resume operations this Saturday, July 11.
To ensure all floaters get out safely in the future, Stirling said, the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band and City of Penticton have come together to focus on a long-term solution to the recurring problem.
A safer channel will benefit the entire public, not just the approximately 17% of floaters who use Coyote Cruises, according to Stirling.
“I’m very confident that we collectively – with the lead of the city – will be coming up with a solution that will solve the problem that’s affected generations before us,” she said.
“So I’m very excited for that but it does take the temporary closure of our business.”
The 2020 season had already forced Coyote Cruises to deal with the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. The company’s response included running buses at two-thirds capacity, ensuring seats, equipment and tubes are sanitized between each use, and offering an alternative to lockers. Coupled with the costs of extra measures is the lost revenue from fewer tourists visiting the city during the pandemic.
The same goes for two other tourist-dependent businesses operated by Stirling: The Peach concession stand and Lickity Splitz ice-cream shop, both on Lakeshore Drive.
“Lickity hasn’t been as affected by the really wet June because of the traditional brick-and-mortar (location), but The Peach was closed when it should have been open several times just because of the weather,” she said. “June was not good to us from a weather perspective.”
However, “Lots of locals have been out supporting” the ice-cream shops, especially since The Peach introduced a new milkshake bar this year, said Stirling.
“The milkshake bar, which gives you 28 flavours of ice cream and an unlimited combination of milkshake, really makes The Peach a milkshake destination,” she said.
Over at Lickity Splitz, the newest recipe is Kelly’s Float, created by a staffer named Kelly.
Through all of the challenges for a tourism operator in 2020 – with lousy weather exacerbating the effects that COVID-19 is having on visitor numbers – Stirling has been impressed by how her team pulled has together in light of the circumstances.
“They want this season to be successful for all of us and they are amazing, they’re working so hard and just being phenomenal,” she said.