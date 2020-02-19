Tickets are now on sale for signature events of the 26th annual Spring Okanagan Wine Festival, running April 30 to May 17.
Tickets for the Best of Varietal Wine Awards & Reception at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on April 30 are $59 at TheWineFestivals.com.
The awards are the traditional kick-off of the spring fest and recognizes the best varietals and singles out a best-of-show wine.
Attendees will be the first to taste the award-winning wines.
The spring festival also features 100 other events at wineries, restaurants, hotels and parks over the 18 days.
Check out TheWineFestivals.com for a full schedule.
