Festival fun

The 18-day Spring Okanagan Wine Festival starts April 30.

 Herald file photo

Tickets are now on sale for signature events of the 26th annual Spring Okanagan Wine Festival, running April 30 to May 17.

Tickets for the Best of Varietal Wine Awards & Reception at the Penticton Lakeside Resort on April 30 are $59 at TheWineFestivals.com.

The awards are the traditional kick-off of the spring fest and recognizes the best varietals and singles out a best-of-show wine.

Attendees will be the first to taste the award-winning wines.

The spring festival also features 100 other events at wineries, restaurants, hotels and parks over the 18 days.

Check out TheWineFestivals.com for a full schedule.